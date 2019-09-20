To The Daily Sun,
The Newfound Area School District (NASD) and the Town on Bristol Select Board think we taxpayers have not been paying attention when it comes to making decisions and spending our money.
NASD and School Budget Committee are disregarding our vote of 921 to 625, to require a warrant article for one-time capital expenditures over $25,000. We would not need this article if NASD understood some basic definitions like “MAINTENANCE, CAPITAL EXPENSE and OPERATING EXPENSE,” so let’s school them on these definitions.
MAINTENANCE is an ongoing cost to keep the school or equipment operating.
CAPITAL EXPENSE is “Capital expenditure or capital expense (capex or CAPEX) is the money a company spends to buy, maintain, or improve its fixed assets, such as buildings, vehicles, equipment, or land.[1][2] It is considered a capital expenditure when the asset is newly purchased or when money is used towards extending the useful life of an existing asset, such as repairing the ROOF.” https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Capital_expenditure
OPERATING EXPENSE is for day-to-day operations like contracts, salaries, electric, gas, oil, supplies, and so on.
NASD is making up their own rules (they do not have the authority under RSA 40:13) to get past the 2.5 percent tax cap. NASD and the School Budget Committee need to do as the voters directed.
Next, what is going on with allegation of conspiracy that selectman Rick Alpers wanted to get rid of then Police Chief Lewis and text messages from our Administrator Nik Coates to Lewis. What about officers Woodard and Bean illegally looking at evidence along with Bean’s court testimonies concerns. Why is there no response from our Select Board? Are these people being cleared or discipline? What is Bristol’s policy when issues like this arise, is there a policy at all?
Regarding buying a 27-year-old bucket truck for fear of getting electrocuted is ridiculous. Just state it would make your job easier and move on. Buying a vehicle will create yearly costs like insurance, training, maintenance, fuel and so on. Would be much cheaper to rent one. Then there should be a warrant article when adding new equipment, period.
Lastly is recycling. Maybe best to add a warrant article question for the voters to decide. The additional cost is about $50,000. Does anyone really know if our recycled stuff goes to a landfill or gets recycled? I am for recycling if it is truly being recycled. If many containers are needed to separate the glass, plastic, cans, aluminum, paper and so on, then space, cost and time become issues. Some of these things must be cleaned which uses electricity and water and maybe hot water. That means energy must be used to produce the electricity and to heat the water. Then we need the containers which must be manufactured, shipped, stock at the stores which we will go and buy using more energy. My guess is our net savings to our environment would be a net loss.
John Sellers
Bristol
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.