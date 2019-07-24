To The Daily Sun,
A greater America is not a country where every person needs to know where all the exits are before they feel safe in a house of worship, a restaurant, a night club, a grade school art room, the office, a warehouse, a wedding, a reunion, a holiday celebration, a birthday, a college classroom, a shopping plaza, or even our military bases.
This place is (expletive) up!
James Veverka
Tilton
