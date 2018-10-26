To The Daily Sun,
I was raised in a Christian family with brothers and sisters and was taught early on that if you want something, you worked, saved and got it. This has served me well, with a high school education. I served my country (Coast Guard) for 4 years and have been a blue collar worker my whole life. Many times over the years we have needed money for things that come up in life. The answer, get a second job until things are taken care of.
Bonnie and I have been married for 53 years, we have enjoyed the gifts that came from hard work and a Christ centered family, having friends that we help out and in turn, are there for us.
My point being that in this land of opportunity, we should not rely on government to support us. Those who are truly in need should be able to get assistance, until they are able to get on their feet again. In my mind, the problem comes in that grey area of whether we are helping someone or enabling them. Once we enable that person(s), their whole life is headed south.
We live in a divided country now, the answer is simple. We need to come back to the God that created us, have the family unit as He intended us to have. It is so sad for me to watch angry mobs in the streets of this country. Most of them look very young and healthy. There are ample jobs and opportunities available now. Instead of pursuing a path that will give them self-worth, the choice seems to be stand in the middle of the mobs and shout out angry, hateful remarks over and over.
Love is the best and strongest emotion we can have. The problem is that many don’t understand what love really is.
Give a man a fish, he eats for a day. Teach him how to fish and he will eat for the rest of his life.
Ken Dyrsten
Laconia
