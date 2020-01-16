To The Daily Sun,
The old adage, don’t talk politics or religion, has led us to a place where letters like the January 16th one from Michael Sweet pose as editorial content.
We really need to get to a place where we can talk about both of these things in an intelligent and respectful manner. We’re not children throwing rocks on a playground and yet we are behaving in this manner.
Don’t bother coming at me with “it’s all Trump’s fault”. It’s not all any one person’s fault. It’s women who think it’s appropriate to wear mock genitalia on their heads, it’s a president who thinks twitter is an appropriate means of communication and every single other person of BOTH parties who anonymously spew hateful rhetoric on social media. It’s a lack of free exchange of ideas on our college campuses because someone’s feelings might get hurt and it’s people whose feelings get hurt because we don’t talk politics or religion.
Chill out, Michael. Read a book. Enjoy the scenery. The snow today is beautiful. Take a minute to think about your words and write a cogent opinion piece and, if you don’t like Steve Earle’s letters, then offer solutions, not rocks.
Hillary Seeger
Meredith
