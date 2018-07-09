To The Daily Sun,
Please join us! We’re holding a candidate house party for Maura Sullivan, candidate for Congress in New Hampshire’s First District. Maura is receiving support from many in both parties!
We are also introducing the Democratic Candidates for our local Gilford/Meredith N.H. House District 2 seats! Please join us and come talk with them!
RSVP to let us know you’ll be there: Email Kaytlynn@Maurafor NH.com or call Gaye at 293-3673.
The house party is Sunday, July 15, noon to 1:30 p.m. at our home, 250 Mountain Drive in Gilford.
Gaye & Paul Fedorchak
Gilford
