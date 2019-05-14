To The Daily Sun,
As a store cashier, I had the experience the other day of waiting on a gentleman and of having a nice experience with a little pleasant banter and conversation. I noticed his van outside, which had stickers advertising a local election candidate. I asked if that candidate were he, and he said it was. I admitted that I had run against him a couple of times and lost. He laughed, and said that he hoped I'd keep trying.
My point is that people whose politics are TOTALLY opposed to our own are still — what? — human beings like the rest of us, and can be vigorously opposed without being demonized.
Johan Andersen
Gilford
