To The Daily Sun,
I would like to thank Gilford’s Selectboard and School Board for once again balancing the needs of the town and school, respectively, with that of the taxpayers. The fact that both budgets passed the Budget Committee’s scrutiny by a combined 20-1 vote — unchanged by even a single dollar — should be proof positive that we taxpayers are in good hands. Some, however, would have us believe that changing the voting day to May would somehow result in lower taxes. I find that hard to believe, and encourage Gilford’s voters to vote NO on town Article 23 and school Article VII for the following reasons:
— The Elections Division within the N.H. Secretary of State’s office confirmed that the vast majority of towns in N.H. vote in March, and that there is no evidence to support that changing the day to May either increases turnout. The primary driver of turnout is having a controversial ballot measure on the warrant. (The Elections Division also confirmed the voting day in no way can be construed as a voter suppression issue, despite what the lead petitioner has erroneously suggested.)
— The Selectboard and School Board universally oppose the change due to the negative effects it will have, including the inability to hire contractors in time for the peak summer season; the school missing the prime spring hiring season; the possible need to completely restructure the fiscal calendar to accommodate this change; etc., all of which would almost certainly lead to increased costs.
— After last year’s statewide confusion due to inclement weather, the state passed RSA 657:1 that allows certain vulnerable populations to vote the Monday before the election. The Legislature is currently considering to grant town moderators the discretion to postpone the voting day if the event of a storm warning. The issue has sufficiently been addressed.
The unsubstantiated speculation of increased voter turnout is not worth disrupting the historically smooth — and fiscally prudent — operations of the town and school. For those who may be inclined to vote yes on the basis that they that think Gilford’s taxes have risen excessively in recent years, here is data to the contrary: Gilford’s total tax commitment increased by only 7 percent between 2011 and 2018. Alton’s? 28 percent. Laconia’s? 17 percent. Meredith’s? 30 percent. Belmont’s? 13 percent. (Source: DRA) We owe the Selectboard and School Board our thanks, not our disdain.
Fred Butler
Gilford
