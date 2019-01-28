To The Daily Sun,
Today another politician has come out saying we need to raise the tax rate on those at the “tippy top” and I dare say that many agree with them. However, these comments should give us all pause for thought. N.Y. Mayor Bill DiBlasio said it correctly: “It’s time for this country to recognize there’s plenty of money in this world … it’s just in the wrong hands.” It is; it’s in the hands of our politicians. The government will never have enough money because it’s too easy to spend other people’s money; especially when it curries favors that help them get re-elected. Four hundred thirty five people out of 300 million control all the money Americans submit as taxes — always have. We have only what they want us to have.
We recently tried a bit of wealth redistribution and our economy suffered. How many of you don’t think you deserve every penny you earn? Money is going to go where it’s treated the best and if we revert back to taking more away from those who earn it, we could see it go oversea again. Many argue that the big companies and the wealthy who brought their money back aren’t sharing, aren’t investing like they were supposed to. Could it be they don’t trust the politicians? Or perhaps they know them only too well.
At the moment there are many open jobs that companies cannot find personnel with the necessary skills to fill. Why? We have many institutions of higher learning; many largely subsidized by our taxpayer dollars, yet tuition continues to rise putting a college education out of reach and easier to give up on for the less incentivized. Perhaps the colleges are not offering the right courses? Perhaps they offer idiotic courses that cannot possibly be of any future employment benefit to students but give them an easy grade and better GPA? Generally people want to work, want to contribute to society and feel they are making a difference. I don’t believe any of us really want to work, give our money to a government that misspends it and get an allowance that they deem appropriate for us based on criteria as fickle as the political wind.
Althea Dunscombe
Center Harbor
