I am absolutely astonished by President Trump’s news conference in Helsinki today. He undermined our intelligence community, the US Senate Committee on Intelligence and fawns in front of Vladimir Putin, a person who has journalist killed, poisoned people in Britain, and stolen billions of dollars from his people. Gives Russia a pass on annexing Crimea and invading Ukraine. I spent 4 years travelling to the Soviet Union spending weeks at a time in Moscow every other month selling laboratory instruments before the embargo after the invasion of Afghanistan by the USSR. Putin is a KGB thug and Trump is acting like a Russian asset. Trump trashes NATO, undermines our ally’s leaders, then goes and gets cozy with Putin and questions their interference with our election. Where did Trump get the cash to buy three golf courses in Scotland and Ireland. I suspect it was selling condos to Russians at above market rates. We need to stop this now, and in November we need to send a message to Trump that this will not stand. Candidate for State Representative Carroll 04
Facebook @Morrissey4NH on the web www.Morrissey4NH.com
John Morrissey
107 Cottage Rd
Moultonborough, NH 03254
