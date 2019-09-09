To The Daily Sun
To The Daily Sun,
There is a quote about perceptions that is very profound. It goes like this: “We see the world not as it is, but as we are.”
Whether it’s in politics, business, social gatherings, clubs and non-profit organizations, we hear the phrase, “Everything is Perception.” It’s one of those truisms, but not necessarily the one we really want to embrace. Everybody does it by default. It is not entirely authentic. God forbid! Who wants to be transparent?
Have you noticed that no two people see things in the same way? We interpret from what we have experienced in our lives. We either see things in a positive light or a negative one. Then we make these quick judgments and, in turn, they affect our perceptions.
Part of this is that we like or need to simplify the world in order for it to fit nicely in our minds. We like putting people and things into boxes. It’s how we make sense of the world. It’s seeing a three-dimensional world in one dimension. We make these generalizations, then look for evidence that supports those beliefs. As the saying goes, “The eye sees only what the mind is prepared to comprehend.”
One definition of perception is a way of regarding, understanding, or interpreting a mental impression.
Here are three examples of false perceptions we fall susceptible to:
• “If everybody believes this, then it must be true.”
• When people say; “Look at that big beautiful house in this neighborhood, The people in that house must have a wonderful life.”
• Another would be; “To be educated, you must have a college degree.”
I think you get the picture. Maybe this is why we tend to exaggerate. We embellish the truth. We project outwardly a somewhat alternate version of the story. It seems to be an unconscious reflex.
We do this on resumes and job interviews as well. It’s those social judgments. “What will they think of us if we don’t embellish our life status?” It’s socially acceptable.
Don’t get me wrong. I’m not saying all judgments are inaccurate. Not that you should throw caution to the wind. I’m not saying to suspend judgment where it is prudent to do so. If you have lived long enough, you will find we are all a cynic in at least one area in our lives.
Try this as an experiment. Next time you feel the need to embellish a story, enhance not, and lead us not into temptation.
Robert Tumbarello
Gilford
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.