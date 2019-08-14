To The Daily Sun,
Emblazened on the Statue of Liberty as it welcomes newcomers to the U.S. are words of welcome to “your tired, your poor, your ... masses yearning to breathe free ... (S)end the homeless, tempest tossed to me. I lift my lamp beside the golden door.”
This golden door is being tarnished by this Administration’s recent demands that immigrants show the financial capacity to enter this country, including a low credit score and a private health insurance policy. Those are among the very things new entrants seek to gain once they gain admittance and secure gainful employment. If they had those assets in their countries of origin, the U.S. would not seem so attractive and the dangerous journey not so necessary.
The regulations promulgated by this Administration need to be withdrawn, and our “golden door” needs to reopen to the truly needy seeking asylum and safety in our country.
Kate Miller
Meredith
