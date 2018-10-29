To The Daily Sun,
With the average life expectancy increasing, people are just living longer. Just recently, I read that every day there are 10,000 people in the U.S. who are turning 65 and that New Hampshire is in the top third of the states reporting a burgeoning elderly population. It is not unusual to see people live into their late nineties or even exceed a hundred years. Currently, in New Hampshire, thousands of older people are already residing in nursing homes (including the Belknap County Nursing Home), and that number, as well as the need to commit to and provide quality long term care for them, will only increase in the future. With that in mind, I have been thinking about our elderly county residents and the future of the Belknap County Nursing Home.
Long-term care requires a long term commitment. However some officials and taxpayers would like to consider turning over the county nursing home responsibility to a for-profit managed-care organization; the assumption being that a managed care organization would run the facility more efficiently and allow the county to reduce costs. From what I have been able to determine, off-loading a county homes to private management companies has not worked out satisfactorily in several states. It's hard to believe that a for-profit managed care organization would deliver better care to our elderly and save the taxpayers money, especially when it comes to financially limited, medically challenged seniors.
Currently, the Belknap County Nursing Home is managed by the county using county employees. If it were to be turned it over to a for-profit group, the county would no longer have any control over who had access to a residency or how much was being charged for long-term care. Affordable (Medicaid) beds could be reduced and eliminated, awarded instead to the "highest bidders," ie, those who could afford to pay ever escalating fees. Adherence to health and safety regulations could slacken. For our own New Hampshire workers, it might mean a change in salary and/or benefits. Even worse, if it was ever determined that the home did NOT "turn a profit," a managed care company could eventually close the facility — totally eliminating those of jobs and further reducing the already sparse number of affordable nursing home beds available to elders both medically and financially, in need.
As people reach and age where they can no longer take care of themselves, they already feel a loss of independence and perhaps, even their dignity. They may find they have to move to a strange place and will have to take it on faith that the people working there will care for them as they need to be cared for. But what if they can't afford it? What will happen to them? It is indeed traumatic and scary.
Keeping and supporting the Belknap County Nursing Home and it's staff can ensure that a continuum of affordable, quality long-term care will always be available to our aging New Hampshire population. And doesn't our county have a responsibility to continue to provide care and service to one of the most vulnerable segments of our population? Especially those desperately in need?
Needless to say, we should also be supporting the Health & Human Services Department's goal to increase services that allow seniors to remain where they most want to be for as long as possible... at home. But until those services can be facilitated, we must make sure our aging citizens have access to the care they need and deserve!
I am asking for your vote for Belknap County Commissioner, District 1 on Tuesday, November 6.
Bill Whalen
Sanbornton
