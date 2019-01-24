To The Daily Sun,
We here a great deal of rhetoric about honoring our elders. If there was any place where that should be true, it is New Hampshire. After all, we have the nation’s second-oldest population. That is certainly reflected in our nursing homes, where, according to the last federal data, we were one of just seven states where more than half of nursing home residents were 85-or-older. By virtue of their longevity, most of these residents are women — 71.4 percent — the second-highest proportion in the U.S. I have met centenarians in Belknap County nursing homes, including one whose late husband fought in World War II.
Yet when it comes to funding the care of these residents, we nickel-and-dime them. The lowest published wage for a licensed nursing assistant (LNA) at the Belknap County Nursing Home is $12.26 an hour, after 100 hours of training, for the hard work of assisting residents with the activities of daily living (bathing, eating, using toilet, etc.). That is because the state’s Medicaid funding depresses the compensation all nursing homes can offer, including several excellent private facilities in the Lakes Region. In contrast to $12.26 for a LNA, the lowest wage for a state liquor store clerk is $12.53 an hour. It’s an interesting comparison that speaks to our values.
No one should become poor by caring for the Medicaid poor, and yet for too long that has been what happens here. We’re at a further disadvantage because Maine and Massachusetts have both heavily invested in lifting the wages of low-wage nursing home workers. The Granite State is at risk of becoming an island of neglect in New England, and how will that prepare us for the coming age wave?
Unlike other employers struggling — with unemployment at a 30-year low — to recruit, and retain, workers, New Hampshire’s nursing homes cannot raise their “prices” to account for a Medicaid funding shortfall. Over the last several years, state Medicaid payments have increased at about half the rate of inflation. The payment deficit is creating an absolute crisis. You can see it in Belknap County, where the county delegation goes over every line in the county's nursing home budget, cutting funding the commissioners recommended. There is an opportunity this year to address that crisis in Concord, in a bipartisan way. The state has a surplus that it has long built upon the backs of caregivers throughout Belknap County and the state as a whole. It’s way past time to honor their work, and those they provide vital care to.
Brendan Williams
President/CEO
New Hampshire Health Care Association.
Pembroke
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.