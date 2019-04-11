To The Daily Sun,
In February a pillar of the United States movement to identify and remediate the effects of Global Warming died. William S. Broecker was sometimes called the “grandfather of modern climate science.” Right up to the end he was lobbying for a faster pace in the battle to rescue the planet. He preached vigorously for a concept called “geoengineering.” Back in 1975 he published a paper, “Climate Change: Are we on the brink of a pronounced global warming?”
What is geoengineering and what does it have to do with global warming? For those who have come late to the party, it’s being a good steward of the planet. Here is an example of that caring relationship that I witnessed as a youngster in Kansas. In 1951, there was a flood event similar to the one occurring now along the Missouri River. Extensive flooding of eastern Kansas along the eastward flowing streams that eventually flowed into the Missouri below Kansas City. The town where I lived, Ottawa, was completely surrounded by water and those that lived near the river saw their streets under 10 feet of floodwater. Our farm was an upland one but flash flooding caused significant erosion of topsoil. To his credit, my father sought a solution. The Soil Conservation Service, an adjunct of what we now call the Cooperative Extension program through each state university. Help was provided in the form of a surveyor to lay out a series of retention terraces across the fields. When finished, they were an engineering marvel. My dad added a nice touch; rows of grapevines supported by posts and wires along the ridges. Every summer people came to pick their own container of grapes and pay dad as they left.
If a small farm operator could find a cure for an ill that affected his small piece of Kansas land, then, all these years later, mankind should be able to do the same for the natural world on which we live. We need to unite in order to extend sustainability into an infinite future. The only way to have that succeed is to make it a global goal. The alternative is to continue on the path to environmental disaster.
Sadly, some of our leaders probably have trouble pronouncing sustainability, let alone understanding its importance to our future existence. Withdrawing from the Paris Accords is a blatant step in the wrong direction. Turning a blind eye will not make the danger go away.
Bill Dawson
Northfield
