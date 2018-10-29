To The Daily Sun,
Eliza Leadbeater is a resident of Wesley Woods Retirement Community, but that doesn’t mean she has retired from a lifetime of civic responsibility. She is actively pursuing the opportunity to serve the larger community of Belknap County as an independent state representative of the Second District. Her qualifications span many years working to improve Belknap County both locally and statewide. Her specific qualifications, training, job responsibilities, both public as well as private have been well represented by other letters to the editors.
Eliza’s first and most important objective has always been to work towards what is best for Belknap County and the state. To that end she is running as an independent. That position gives her the opportunity to listen to both parties as well as the voters not associated with either party.
Eliza wants to continue to give back to this area in a meaningful, thoughtful and impartial way. We need her years of experience and proven success. Her approach to working with others has always been with civility and respect for the opinions of all.
John Cosgriff
Gilford
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.