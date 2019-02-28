To The Daily Sun,
Sanbornton has an abysmal record when it comes to voting and Town Meeting attendances. It is sad because it is at this meeting where our tax dollars are spent. In 2018, 17.4 percent of registered voters turned out on voting day with 475 ballots cast out of 2,400 registered voters. Just under 300 turned out at Town Meeting where 169 residents passed enough spending that, though not solely responsible, made a contribution to our tax increase.
This year, on the heels of a significant property tax increase, (my personal property tax increased by 8.8 percent) the Selectboard is asking you and me to approve a 20-year $5,000,000 bond plus an additional $2,000,000 or more to pay the interest on the bond to build a new municipal complex. This approach is not fiscally responsible and is probably why the Budget Committee does not recommend that you support this bond Issue. They have done their homework and have a better plan, one that is sympathetic to the impact this proposal will have on the individual taxpayer and eliminates a great deal of waste.
I believe Sanbornton should be considering complete turnover in the Selectboard over the next three years due to their poor decision making capabilities and their unwillingness to work out a plan with the Budget Committee that accomplishes both goals. We need leadership that understands the definition of STEWARDSHIP, which is “the careful and responsible management of something entrusted to one’s care.” In this case that means our hard earned property tax dollars.
Please honor your personal responsibility to your neighbors and the future of Sanbornton, take an hour out of your day to vote on Tuesday, March 12 and three hours the next evening, Wed. March 13 at 7 p.m. to support or reject the proposed spending with your vote.
Jack Robinson,
Sanbornton
