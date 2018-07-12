To The Daily Sun,
Regarding “live free or die” doesn’t imply you live here for free by Chuck McGee:
Affordable housing: yes it does sometimes call for taxpayer money but, does it really cost you all that much more? If you want to get on the argument of wasteful spending, I’m sure you can find much better examples leading with defense spending, I am sure. Do you know what the “working class” must endure to try to afford to live in the Lakes Region, for example? Rent for a NICE 2-bedroom apartment in Laconia runs you over $1,000 per month. That’s more than 50 percent of the average working class’s monthly income.
When I was a single mom, I had to make due with sleeping in the living room to fit into a one bedroom to afford to live near my employer. Affordable housing can be a godsend for a lot of residents in our community. It also brings in hard working common labor type people who do the jobs that a lot of you higher taxpayers, do not work but, do need. Your cashier at the grocery store or the person who helps you at Lowe's, changes your oil or serves you at "The Bob House," for example. With the unemployment rate so low, we need workforce and frankly the wages for those service type jobs in N.H. do not support the rising cost of living in N.H. We need affordable housing to fill service, factory and labor type jobs that are all desperate for employees right now.
Even teachers and nurses in N.H. can’t afford the rent. We pay taxes so that we can have nicer roads, schools and so much that our communities need. We need affordable housing to sustain those living and wanting to thrive in our communities, not just the rich in our communities. To say that we shouldn’t pay a little more in taxes to build affordable housing for people “we don’t know” is incorrect because, it’s for the people you do know. Your grocer, your cab driver, your landscapers, your waitstaff, your cleaners, the cashier you like at your favorite coffee shop and many others you know in your community that could benefit from having the peace of mind that they can afford to keep a roof over their family’s heads — not just in Grafton County but throughout this beautiful state we love. If people can’t afford to live here, they won't work here and then we will have a shortage of hardworking people and we will have nobody to serve us or deliver our pizza or load our garden supplies into our trucks for us. Those people matter very much.
Erica Hebert
Ashland
