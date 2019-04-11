To The Daily Sun,
As the owner of a small construction business with Tax Day approaching, I can’t help but worry about my business and family budget. I’m willing to pay my fair share, however, I am anxious about new government programs that would require a major tax hike. And now there’s a new plan in Washington called Medicare for All that would cost our country $32.6 trillion. Although its supporters don’t say how it would be paid for, there’s consensus that this plan would require massive tax increases. NBC News reported that it would require “a massive new source of tax revenue,” and other sources like the Center for a Responsible Budget have stated that this type of legislation “would require the equivalent of tripling payroll taxes or more than doubling all other taxes.” I’m not sure how my family and I would be able to make ends meet if our taxes were doubled.
More should be done to achieve access to affordable health care for everyone, but scrapping our entire health care system for an expensive one-size-fits all approach like Medicare for all, Medicare buy in, and single-payer isn’t a realistic solution. When our neighbors in Vermont tried to implement a single-payer system in the state, the plan failed because the additional 9.5 percent income tax and 11.5 payroll tax needed to pay for the system were too high for families to bear. Our lawmakers should instead focus on realistic solutions the build on our current system.
Alex Tocci
Meredith
