To The Daily Sun,
Senator Bernie Sanders is again running for president. That gentle man from Vermont. A gentleman some claim is too far left. Yes, he is two left: he’s for all those LEFT OUT and LEFT BEHIND. Ever since beginning his life of service as mayor of Burlington, he has spoken for and fought for human rights and human dignity.
He understands that, with our capitalist economy, one of the most important purposes of government is the amelioration of greed. America today, more than ever, needs a president who will use his power and influence to blunt the effects of greed.
Bernie understands that our drive to commodify everything leaves too many of us without health care, without decent affordable housing, or with the burdensome debt of college loans. That’s why he wrote a bill for "Medicare for All." That’s why he fights for a voucher system for housing. That’s why he wants public college to be tuition-free. But it’s not free health care; it’s not free housing; it’s not free college education. Bernie believes health care, housing, and education are human rights. Rights which have to be paid for. But they will be paid for through progressive taxes, such as a tax on every Wall Street transaction. They will be paid for by closing loopholes in our income tax system, such as the mortgage exemption. Its tens of billions of dollars mostly benefit the rich. And they will be paid for by getting the trillions of tax dollars owed but never paid by the rich who’ve stashed it away.
Bernie understands that there is a social contract. He will therefore challenge corporations to be partners of their communities. He will push for legislation that will make it easier for people to form cooperatives: cooperatives of employees; of depositors; of consumers of utilities. He wants a higher minimum wage. He will fight to restore the balance between employers and their employees. It’s unfairly difficult tor employees to form a union. He knows that it was unions led to the expansion of our middle class. And that the disappearance of unions has helped shrink our middle class.
Bernie understands that, for too long, our criminal justice system has been unjust — disproportionately so to people of color. He will fight for reforms in sentencing: in bail procedures; in more opportunities for those imprisoned to reform their lives. As president, Bernie will make sure that the Dept. of Justice includes justice for white-collar crime. Since when has a banker or Wall Street executive ever gone to prison for fraud?
I hope you get to meet Bernie and to hear him speak when he visits New Hampshire. If you do, you might decide to vote for him in the Democratic Primary.
Mike Dowal
New Hampton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.