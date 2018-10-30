To The Daily Sun,
The most recent contributions to this forum by Messrs. Meade, Boutin and Wiles would be almost laughable if it wasn’t for the fact that they justifiably outline the perils of our divided country. While they lament the division of our county, these gentlemen are prime examples of why we have this divide. They spread their divisive rhetoric with conspiracy theories in a deliberate attempt to foster fear, anger and paranoia. Their escalation of political opposition into political hatred doesn’t benefit anyone. I worry, that in the context of our political debate, their rhetoric has become increasingly common. In recent years, our discourse has grown increasingly rancorous and increasingly vile. This needs to stop. For the good of the nation, we must start discussing differences in a civil manner and stop denigrating those with opposing views and exacerbating the problem with partisan renditions of “Party Before Country.”
Our president has labeled Democrats/liberals as people who are “evil” and contributors to this forum have referenced “mob rule” by Democrats/liberals to ramp up GOP turn-out for midterm elections. In light of current events, are we now to label conservatives as terrorists and mass murderers?
All individuals have the tendency towards violence regardless of their ideologies. The trend we see today is being perpetrated by media outlets and those who thrive on ignorance, an inflated sense of self-importance, entitlement and, the desire to have only their way at any cost. Human rights and compassion play no part in these peoples distorted views.
I would like to submit to Mr. Meade and others that the divide in this country began with the establishment of political parties and has degenerated into the present day. With the founding of the Federalists and Democratic-Republicans parties, fierce partisan division existed from the very beginning of our nation. George Washington was famously against the notion of political parties and offered dire warnings against them in his farewell address. He is quoted as stating that, “Political parties will only serve to divide us.”
Political parties then and now continue to believe what they want and spew hate towards any side that holds a differing opinion instead of actually accepting the fact that individual beliefs of each and every person can coexist with the other. They demonize each other, and political victories are seen as an opportunity, not to work with the other side to get something done, but rather to advance their own naked agenda. This is exemplified in the gridlock in Congress (with an overall approval rating of 11 percent), which works against a cooperative approach, and this lack of cooperation can be traced to the divide created by the two major parties.
Conservative contributors to this forum would have us believe that Democrats/liberals are totally responsible for the division in our country today. They claim Democrats/liberals are implementing strategies designed to divide our citizenry, pitting one against the other, using tactics designed to get everyone to choose sides based on selfish self-interests. If you listen to the political propaganda being generated, you will find that this reasoning applies to both parties. Division of the people is intentional and has been the most successful ploy by those seeking power.
With either party, some people are only able to see right or left and buy into the propaganda. I wonder if this you-or-me, you’re either with us or against us mentality, is something that we are going to have to contend with, or if we can consider a shift in perspective to a you-and-me nation.
I do hope that political parties will change how they operate, but until then, the populace must take the time to see through the lies and deceit of each.
“Politics, it seems to me, for years, or all too long, has been concerned with right or left instead of right or wrong.” — Richard Armour, American poet and author.
Robert Miller
Alton
