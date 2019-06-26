To The Daily Sun,
Trump supporters and I have nothing in common except, I hope, adamant outrage over the mistreatment of innocent little children. Toddlers sleeping on concrete floors, toddlers caring for infants, children without soap or toothpaste. Our country cannot support this behavior. Children, regardless of the color of their skin or their country of origin, are helpless victims and especially when separated from family members who are additional victims of this treatment.
As human beings we must push back against this absolute abuse of children. In NH, an adult would be prosecuted for neglect or abuse for these behaviors. We need to speak up in support of these children who cannot speak up for themselves.
Kate Miller
Meredith
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.