To The Daily Sun,
My name is Dawn Johnson and I am running to represent the City of Laconia in the New Hampshire House of Representatives. Our state is at a crossroads, and I want to ensure that we choose a path that leads to more economic prosperity, freedom, and preserves our Live Free or Die values.
I am a firm believer in the values set forth in our Constitution. I will always fight to preserve our freedoms, especially our right to bear arms. Anti-gun lawmakers in Concord have proposed several bills over the last two years that would have made law-abiding gun owners into criminals. Thankfully none of them became law. If I am elected, you can count on my vote to protect our Second Amendment rights.
As your state representative, I will always support legislation that limits government meddling in our daily lives. Burdensome regulations on individuals can violate our privacy rights. Burdensome regulations on businesses stifle innovation.
I will oppose any new taxes, and oppose any increase in our existing taxes. We must preserve our New Hampshire Advantage by preventing Democrats’ attempt to create an income tax and sales tax in New Hampshire.
I will support legislation that lowers the tax burden on our small businesses, to help them grow and thrive, and help create better paying jobs. As our state recovers from COVID-related losses, we need to do everything possible to get people back to work, and come back stronger than ever. Higher taxes, like the Democrats have supported, are the exact opposite of what our state needs right now.
As your state representative, I will keep a watchful eye on state spending. Our state revenues took a big hit during the COVID crisis, and we will need to adjust our spending accordingly. I look forward to evaluating our budget options, and looking at where responsible cuts in spending can be made to ensure there is no threat of higher taxes, while making sure our citizens can still get the services they need.
Lastly, I will always support legislation that helps our students get the best education, regardless of their zip code or their family’s income level. Education is not a one-size-fits-all. Our state needs to empower families to seek out the best opportunities for their childrens’ needs, and ensure that financial resources are available so that every family can pursue their best options.
I hope to earn your vote on Tuesday, November 3rd. Running for state representative has been an honor, and I look forward to representing you in Concord.
Dawn Johnson
Laconia
