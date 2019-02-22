To The Daily Sun,
Around breakfast time on February 18 I discovered my wife of 63 years, Alida Millham on the floor of our home. She was unable to move the left side of her body. I was concerned she was having a stroke. I called 911 and the Laconia paramedic team arrived within minutes and rushed Alida to LRGH.
Once she arrived in the hospital, the caregivers in the emergency department reacted like a well drilled team. Within minutes she was evaluated, including an emergency CT scan showing she was, in fact, experiencing a blockage of an artery in her brain. A tele-stroke consult was made to the Massachusetts General Hospital and within minutes the Dartmouth medical helicopter (“DART”) was rushing her to Boston. The team at MGH took her directly from the helipad to a high-tech procedure room where the treacherous blockage, a clot, was removed, only three hours after she collapsed. She is recovering well. Many of the deficits evident at the time of her collapse have resolved. We expect her to be transferred to Spauding Rehabilitation Hospital within the next day or two to begin the next phase of her recovery.
I write to thank the crew at LRGH who saved my wife. They were ready for an emergency of this nature and their well-practiced, rapid and effective response to Alida’s emergency reflect a consummate level of skill, training and preparation.
Our cherished hospital is under considerable financial stress. As most readers are aware, LRGH faces many, growing, financial challenges. The Lakes Region community needs a full-service hospital. We are lucky to have one, staffed with top-flight professionals. We must fight to preserve this resource.
Peter Millham
Laconia
