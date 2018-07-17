My name is Betty Ann Abbott and I am running for NH State Representative for District 5, Gilmanton and Alton. This election on Tuesday, November 6th is extremely important.
We must change the NH House of Representatives to truly represent the people who live and work here. We must have people representing us who will bring reason, fairness and respect to the deliberations of our state government; who will show up, work hard and think smart.
I have shown up, worked hard and provided thoughtful, smart solutions to problems over the course of my adult life, in many different environments and in many different roles. After years of experience in public relations and communications, as a single parent, I earned my MBA in an accelerated 1-year program in Boston. Afterward I worked at Bank of Boston and Fidelity Investments in various positions of managerial and financial responsibility before moving to Gilmanton Iron Works in 1997.
Since I have been a resident, I have served our community in many capacities, including as Deputy Town Clerk/Tax Collector and as a member of the Select Board, the Budget Committee, the Planning Board, and the Historic District Commission. In that time, my communications, finance and management skills have served me well. I earned a reputation as a person who collaboratively gets things done.
Being a small business owner and a small farm owner, I have learned first-hand how even small changes in legislation can affect individuals, businesses, farms and schools in a very big way. I understand the call for representatives who respond to the needs of our community rather than to the demands of special interest groups.
We have crucial issues before us. I pledge to fight for what is most important to New Hampshire: ending the opioid crisis with prevention, treatment and job training programs; providing free universal healthcare including mental healthcare; keeping public education strong by opposing vouchers which weaken public schools; reducing the cost of in-state higher education to keep our young people in NH; improving our infrastructure, including extended rail service; protecting our beloved Gunstock Mountain from short-sighted government schemes that threaten its existence.
Please get involved in this November’s important election! I’d like your support. For more information go to my FB page Betty Ann Abbott for State Rep, or my webpage at BA4NHRep.org.
Above all, show up on November 6 to vote!!
Betty Ann Abbott
158 Halls Hill Road
Gilmanton IW, NH 03837
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.