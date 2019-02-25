To The Daily Sun,
Mr. Boutin certainly makes his comments known, especially writing with capitalized print. In brief, it is the opinion of this writer that Mr. Boutin's entire letter does not make sense, and exposes his intense bigotry at its worse. After discussing this letter with friends who live in Vermont, by their own choice and not bribery, the conclusion is this is fake news.
In the past, Bernie Sanders met my personal criteria as to be qualified to be president. Let's sit down a minute Mr. Boutin. The comment the top 1 percent pay 40 percent of the taxes is incorrect. Who helped make that 1 percent? We the people. We work for them, then we buy their products. Without "We the People," there would be no billionaires and trillionaires. The key word is team, and there is no I in it. The top 1 percent, save for a slim minority, are not team players, and drain our energies making their products then stealing our monies when we buy their products.
Mr. Boutin sounds just like our president, willfully ignorant. In every turn, this president defies logic and fails to live the oath of office he proclaimed he would. In addition, I have read the Constitution backward and forward. Mr. Trump, in essence, has committed the most serious treasonous acts against this document that has determined our destiny in the past 200 plus years. By his actions alone, the deceit and actions he is committed impeachable offenses that both Republicans and Democrats have failed to enact. Mr. Trump does not believe in teamwork, rather he steals from the very people who have worked for him, including his own employees.
Mr. Sanders is open minded. He cares about the women, the LGBT community, those races proclaimed unfit by white extremists, and disabled (like myself, with cancer and being hard of hearing).
Mr. Sanders is not a hate peddler, as Mr. Boutin is. I know what hate is, have seen it, heard it, experienced it. More important, and this goes beyond the discussion here, while Mr. Boutin continues to spout out bigoted comments, it is his right to do so. To this end, I will defend the First Amendment. But we need to have informed comments to further consider these arguments of those so bigoted. We also must have compassion, taking all we need to know to promote the wonders of the entire human race.
However, there is a potential light on the horizon. We the People are going to tell Mr. Trump where to go in the next election. That is a given. Some Republicans such as former Governor Weld and Kasich are blasting this ignorant person who claims he is the president of the United States. Further, civil war could be approaching. If Trump loses even in the primary, it will be clear the majority has had enough. Mr. Weld and Mr. Kasich offer the hope we seek to taking our country back from Trump. They also listen, something some Democrats fail to do. What is important to realize that our very Constitution has come under attack by Mr. Trump and many of his allies. We must, to ensure a more perfect union as possible, conserve our Constitution.
Time is of essence. While the Mueller investigation is nearly completed, impeachment can begin in spite of it. Donald Trump is a clear and present danger to our country, we the people, and all of humankind. We must and should support this impeachment proceedings. The beauty here is that We the People are a stronger majority than Trump's base. Let's take back our country.
Bob Joseph, Jr.
New Hampton
(2) comments
Some one please help this poor man.
Don’t worry, no one listen to him.
