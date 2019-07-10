To The Daily Sun,
As the son of an Irish Emigrant who holds dual citizenship, I’m overjoyed to see an Irish Church saved. As an American I’m also overjoyed that it appears this is another example of our great democracy in action — give and take on both sides. So I raise a pint — to the Bishop and Father Marc who listened, and to the parishioners and friends of the parish who raised their voices on this important issue.
But let’s also remember as we reach into our pockets/pocketbook to pay for that pint, we will also need to reach a little deeper at Sunday services, to provide Father Marc with the funds to go forward with the upkeep of the church. A great time to live in Laconia!
John Browne
Laconia
