To The Daily Sun,
The elections are over and I would like to take a moment to thank all the voters of District 7 who braved the rain to get out and vote. It is a huge honor to have once again gained your support and be able to represent you in the NH State Senate as your senator.
As always I am available to assist you with any problems you may have with state issues.
I would also like to make mention of Mason Donovan, my opponent, who ran a very good campaign. Both of our races were based on philosophy and we kept out of the mudslinging you may have seen in other contests. These elections should always be about the philosophies of those willing to serve, as that is what matters most when selecting a candidate to represent you.
Once again, thank you to all for your support and votes!
Sincerely;
Senator Harold French
District 7
Franklin
