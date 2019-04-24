To The Daily Sun,
For those you feel that my latest column was an indictment against the entirety of New Hampshire and its residents — you are incorrect. Please re-read what I wrote. This state is gloriously beautiful. So many of the people are wonderful. And yet there are individuals who ruin it for everyone else.
The danger is in the apathy that resides among the rest of the population, allowing those few individuals to direct (or misdirect) public discourse. That right there was my point. And to see all the letters regarding Mr. Murdough was my hoped-for outcome.
But he is just one topic. There are many others. My wish is to embolden and engender editorial responses from a far greater percentage of the population. Tune in, turn up, and speak out. Mr. Murdough is not the only one of his ilk in New Hampshire. There are others and they are insidious. They count on an apathetic electorate to allow them to ruin democracy for all of us. And if playing Devil’s Advocate or kicking an editorial hornets’ nest is necessary to halt apathy in its tracks, we all have a responsibility to do just that.
Thank you for listening.
Alan Vervaeke
Gilford
