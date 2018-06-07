To The Daily Sun,
To the people of the Lakes Region:
It is with bittersweet emotions, that we inform you that we are moving to Venice, Florida around the end of this month. The “sweet” is that we have the opportunity late in life to start another adventure. No bon-bons and soap operas yet. We’ll see where this adventure goes.
The “bitter” is that we are leaving folks that we love and organizations we’ve served that allowed us to fulfill our life-time dedication to serve those in need. It has been our great pleasure to have had the opportunity of working so many great people and organizations that are too numerous to mention here. We will cherish all of you forever. Thank you for that opportunity.
Erika has decided that we are going to live until age 100. So that leaves us with much to accomplish. We get started soon. However, as many of you know, Florida gets bit hot and humid in summer. So, don’t be surprised if you see us wandering around the Lakes Region in summers to come.
We wish everyone great success and good fortune.
Aloha (in the great Hawaiian tradition),
Bill & Erika Johnson
Gilford
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.