To The Daily Sun,
We are treated to a very strange letter from Mr. Doug Wolf in Tuesday's edition. If I understand him correctly, he would allow the federal government to trade away our Second Amendment freedoms in exchange for defending our borders and protecting our citizens. After all, in this modern age we have no need for our antiquated historical and constitutional doctrines. Such a deal would end the political gridlock and restore bipartisanship. I respect your service to our country but I think you could brush up on the purpose and intent of U.S. Constitution.
One of the most basic functions of any sovereign government is to establish its borders. If there is only one thing they should be responsible for, that would be it. That's the main reason why the Right to Keep and Bear Arms was so important to the old white guys who wrote it. I would argue that we would never have become the great nation we are, if not for our ability to defend ourselves individually, as the need arose. They were engaged in a great struggle not only from abroad but from within as well. Their wisdom has served us well as a road map to becoming a strong and lasting United States.
Now we as a nation are faced with an existential threat on our southern border that has become like a gigantic infected and self-inflicted wound. The politicians who are responsible for the whole mess refuse to take responsibility or even admit there is a problem. Hundreds of thousands of needy, diseased and corrupt people are pouring into the country and apparently the most powerful government on earth is unable to do anything about it?
Let me explain something to Mr. Wolf and anyone who thinks like him. The American people are a lot tougher than you think. Today's headline is" Tijuana Mexico is the new murder capital of the world!" In fact the five most dangerous cities are all in Mexico, not Iraq or Afghanistan. It's only a matter of time and events until a whole lot of well armed American patriots go down there and secure that border properly.
Wouldn't it be better for our politicians to do what they were elected to do? How many American lives, how many billions of dollars will it cost to clean up the mess they have created for us?
Here is a bit of advise. You as a lawful American citizen are empowered to defend yourselves and the republic even when your own politicians won't. AR-15's and ammo are cheap and available right now. It's your country, if you can keep it.
Alan Moon
Tilton
