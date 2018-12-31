To The Daily Sun,
Mr. Boutin’s article of December 15th, 2018, warrants a response.
There are multiple issues Mr. Boutin discusses that are false and fake news. The Social Security program and Medicare program were designed for protecting citizens from being left out in the cold. Originally, the SS program was to augment personal retirement programs, not as a sole source of income. Yet today, many seniors such as myself, rely on SS as the only income. Medicare, which covers roughly 80%, is a health benefit which often is augmented by supplemental health insurances. Both required that we pay into the systems to make them work.
Both programs were designed to be covered by “taxes” which are really premiums. There are reasons both programs are in trouble today. The main one is that there are many benefactors who do not participate in the programs that should not be on them. Social Security and Medicare are not entitlement programs. People pay into these. The trouble is — I speak from experience — some people claim benefits that they are not entitled to because they did not pay into the system. That was the purpose of the Medicaid programs.
Immigrants who come to this country are not entitled to these benefits. This takes monies you and I put into and decreases our own benefits. It is best these people be entered into the Medicaid system. Nor do they qualify for SS benefits for the same reason. Nor do some qualify for disability secondary to their ability to work.
The Iraq War was also funded by reserves of the SS system which has never been paid back. Small wonder the system is in trouble. Those who are disabled, if they paid into the system, qualify. If they did not, they don’t. They must be covered under the Medicaid system, not Medicare or Social Security. What was left out when Medicare was introduced was a similar program for income, or Social Securaid.
Medicare for all can work to the benefit of all Americans. The essential benefit is that with the “taxes” or premiums to develop the program, when there is a larger group participation is a reduction from the high premiums paid to for-profit insurance companies who have no interest in our wellbeing. Profit on human life is unacceptable and unconstitutional in that it deprives all of us the right to life, health, and liberty. This so-called “tax” when spread out over the entire population will increase spendable income and reduce employer expenses for health coverage. People will spend or save that extra cash flow, hence stimulating the economy.
Management of Medicare is that when a person is unable to afford its premiums, reverts these citizens to Medicaid which is an entitlement program. If Social Securaid were developed, the same principle would apply. There is no free ride for anyone. Medicare needs to be managed by medically trained professionals such as Nursing Assistants, Practical Nurses, Registered Nurses, Advanced Nurse Practitioners, Physician Assistants, and Medical Doctors.
FDR gave many seniors hope as well as life. Living on SS alone is not an easy task. Depending on income, some of us cannot receive food assistance or fuel assistance. Sometimes we get one, not the other. FDR is listed as one of the great Presidents in this country’s existence. Please do not affront this dedicated human being.
One of the biggest problems is that our legislative bodies and President do not pay into the system at all. The rich and wealthy contribute minimally to none at all. This is not right!! When we as citizens work for these rich, and buy their products, there needs to be giveback, or pay their fair share. After all, life does not discriminate when it comes to death.
The final observations. 1. The economy improved under Obama. He gave Trump a “present” of healthy, growing economy. 2. Under Trump this same economy performed well, on its own without help from Trump. 3. When Trump started to impact on the economy, things started to become negative. 4. Trump still has not exposed his tax returns. Is he hiding something or did he not do them at all? 5. He continues to insult and demean females and the LGBT community. Lastly, the current legal quagmire Trump is sinking under means he could be impeached.
The capital highlights of Mr. Boutin’s article indicate ignorance and lack of knowledge as well as bigotry.
When managed and funded properly, we all can benefit. In a way, Democratic Socialism could be ingrained in the Constitution, where we do have the right to property, life, prosperity, and good health. This could be the real reason such a system could work.
Robert T Joseph Jr.
New Hampton
