To The Daily Sun,
Each year we hold our annual Fall Festival at Pleasant Street School as one of our main fundraisers to help support our field trips and enrichment programs for the kids. The day is filled with games, activities, arts and crafts, baked goods food and fun for the families in the community. We always need the help of our local businesses in the community and each year they continue to support. Thank you to the following businesses for your continued dedication to your community and the kids who are a part of it.
I would like to thank the following businesses: Lowes, Burrito Me, Laconia House of Pizza, Fratello's, Annie's Bakery, Goody Good Donuts, Vista, Trustworthy Hardware, Studio 151 Fitness, GC Engineering, Subaru, Imperial Hauling, Winnisquam Agway, Auto Serv, D'Angelo's, Irwin Motors, Sal's Pizza, TBones, Greenlaws, All my life jewelers, Soda Shoppe, Fratello's, Water Street Cafe, Southend Pizza and Seafood, Lyon's Den, Tilton house of pizza, Tai pei osaka, Local Eatery, Hart's turkey farm, Laconia Car Wash, Barks and Bubbles, Sanitary dry cleaners, Lakeside Country Cookin, Eden nails, Dunkin Donuts Lakeport and Laconia, Appletree, Patricks Pub, 5 Guys, El Jimador, Shooters, Belknap Tire, 405, Foley Oil, Sanborns, Dutile and Sons, Irwin Motors, Cantins, BJ's, Walmart, Coke in Tilton, All Sports Card, Game Stop, Dairy Queen, Funspot, Art Escape, McDonalds, Bootleggers, Stafford Oil, Prescott Florist, Piches, Frates, Happy Cow, Petal Pushers, Gilford Cinema 8, Friendly's, Olympia, Heaven Scent Design Florist, Fit Focus, Irwin Motors, Wayfarer, Pottery By Mandy, Salon Veritas, Dominos, Papa Ginos, Hannaford, Shaws, Sanborns, Prescott Farms, and Graham and Graham Associates. In addition to these fantastic businesses who have donated we couldn't do it without the support of the families, friends and volunteers who make this day happen each and every year... giving back to the kids at PSS, we are ever so grateful.
Amy Jones
VIPSS
Laconia
