Browsing the internet, and came upon a list put out by Country Living of the Best Little Lake Towns in the USA. To my surprise our own Laconia came in at number five. I guess I should not be that surprised, since we moved up here over 20 years ago our family has enjoyed Laconia immensely. From swimming in Lake Opechee, cross-country skiing down the railroad tracks through South Down Shores, walking down the WOW Trail, and going to the Thursday Farmer's Market in downtown, we daily enjoy the area. We all should take pride in what we have here, living in a place that people come to vacation in throughout the year.
Congratulations Laconia, and to all the people who make this their home. Sometimes you have to see the world through another’s eyes to really appreciate the beauty in front of yours.
Mirno C Pasquali PA C
Laconia
Thank you for that beautiful letter ☀️
