To The Daily Sun,
Just who exactly does Ruth Larson of Alton and New Jersey think she is, telling us how to vote here in Laconia’s mayoral election? Why do you print dribble from these idiots? Mind your own business, you tried to screw things up over there in Alton and it didn’t work. Your ultra-left wing-nut ideas fall on deaf ears over here. We do not need you telling us what to do.
As a matter of fact, I have a few ideas of my own as to what you should and could do but none of them would be printed.
One more thing, how do legally elected officials in so-called sanctuary cities get to pick and choose which federal regulations they are going to ignore and disobey? It just doesn’t make sense to me, but neither does Lizzie Warren and Bernie Sanders. The silly season is upon us. President Trump is welcome in my home anytime and I don’t care who knows it.
Steve Fiorini
Laconia
