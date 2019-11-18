To The Daily Sun,
Finally, after three years and some months, we have settled on a term Congress believes will finally get the job done — Bribery! Heaven knows the number of charges they have tried: collusion, obstruction of justice, obstruction of congress (which doesn’t exist), quid pro quo, extortion.
If bribery is the charge for impeachment, then what should we consider the contributions to our elected officials from big corporations and lobbyists? Lobbyists work on behalf of American AND foreign entities. Are we gullible enough to believe that nothing is expected of our elected officials in return? Either we change our campaign finance laws or we accept that “bribery” is just how things are done in our government. If that is true, then Congress is just wasting our money and not getting the business of the American people done.
And when it comes to doing the business of the American people, just WHO is in charge of that? What bothers me most in all the “news” in the past couple of months is the evidence confirming that we have unelected, career bureaucrats entrenched in our governmental agencies that apparently are willing to do anything to maintain the power they have accumulated over decades. Over the last few weeks, two former CIA Directors; one encouraging members of the “deep state” to come forward and one thanking God we have a deep state, both praising them as heroic, leave little argument these people exist. At least, when these people are discovered, every President has been able to relieve them of their power and interference. We elect and pay the representatives we send to Washington. We pay for, but do not elect their staff, nor the staff/consultants of their committees to run our country — nor their campaign donors.
Althea Dunscombe
Center Harbor
