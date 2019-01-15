To The Daily Sun,
Bristol taxpayers, here we go again. The 2019 proposed Bristol town budget is up $602,000, or 13 percent, over last year’s budget. The national inflation rate is less than 2 percent. Why would the Selectboard put such a burden on the taxpayers? The Budget Committee is making some attempts to reduce this amount but unfortunately, half the Budget Committee members are either directly or indirectly paid by the town, as well as a Selectboard member.
As we did last year, we will need to reduce the increase at Town Meeting. It is unfortunate it has come to this, where you can no longer trust the people who you voted for to be reasonable with your money. Each town department wanted even more than the Selectboard asked for. How is it the Selectboard and department heads think your money is their money and they can take what they want? We need to hold them all accountable.
Here are some examples of the new increases:
— Selectboard gave themselves a 100 percent raise of $8,000;
— Selectboard increased their expenses by 900 percent, or $1,350;
— Town website expense increased by 351 percent, or $2,550;
— Highway Department new equipment budget increased by 1,300 percent, or $13,000
— KP Master Plan/Capital Items increased by 300 percent, or $15,000.
There are an additional 50 line items that have significant increases as well. Other increases are in the warrant articles — to the tune of $640,000. I am not disputing the budget needs to increase, but by more than six times the national inflation rate is unreasonable and unsustainable.
Along with these increases, the Selectboard is adding several positions or increasing hours for existing positions which all adds to the budget. Keep in mind, in 2000, Bristol had a population of about 3,100 and today we have 3,100. The only thing changing in 20 years is bigger government and mismanagement of your tax dollars.
Mark your calendars and tell your neighbors that Town Meeting is on March 16th at 9 a.m. at the high school. Plan to spend several hours at the meeting and keep in mind this is one day a year where you can control your taxes; save hundreds of dollars and send a message to the Selectboard and department heads that you will not put up with this unreasonable spending.
John Sellers
Bristol
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.