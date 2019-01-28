To The Daily Sun,
The government has opened. During this long shutdown, millions of people have suffered at the hands of Mr. Trump, our so-called president. The economy has suffered, losing billions of dollars. The health, safety, and well-being of this country has been compromised. Some 800,000 government workers suffered significant financial difficulties, some of which may be permanent. Many, especially those dependent on assistance, attacked by Trump's childish behaviors were compromised, notably seniors, disabled, and the financially deprived. His attacks on Medicare, Social Security and Medicaid Entitlements assault the lifelines of many. Worse, government employees were made pawns by Trump's reprehensible behaviors.
This shutdown violated our constitutional right to health, safety, welfare, and property. Several weeks ago, a writer implied that this is not mentioned in the Constitution. That statement was incorrect and fake news. This was covered under the Declaration of Independence with these words: "institute a new government, laying down its foundation on such principles and organizing powers in such form, as to them shall seem most likely to effect their safety and happiness. The first sentence is strongly embodied in these words, however not specific, but by implied intent.
Let's look at the preamble. Examine these words: "promote the general welfare." The right to good health is implied. General welfare encompasses all aspects of our rights to safety, good health, property, and wealth (that is earned honestly). Look at these words (Republicans and Trump needs to review this): "Congress shall have the power to lay and collect taxes, duties, imposts, and excises to pay the debts and to provide for the common defense and general welfare of the United States,..."; general welfare is referenced and hence our right to wealth, health, property and safety.
Donald Trump has committed multiple offenses warranting removal from office by impeachment; due to his inability to govern (Per the Constitution: “Inability to discharge the powers and duty of said office”). He should be "fired!" Here are some of the impeachable offenses: 1. Mr. Trump's attempts attack our Constitution, especially the First Amendment. Multiples of peoples, press, and government officials and their staff have the right to express their displeasure. Mr. Trump displays behavior of a dictator want-to-be. Will he attempt to ward off the next election, as present polls indicate a massive flip of voters to express their displeasure? His group of bigots are a minority; he must cater to the majority, which voted overwhelmingly against him in 2016. He does not like the U.S. Constitution, it hampers "his style."
2. Bigotry undermines principles expressed by Martin Luther King. It's illegal. Defense of white supremacy is reprehensible. 3. Attacks on the female gender, illegal and unacceptable, from bribery, sexual assaults, to attacking those who seek office to stop his programs. 4. His attacks on the LGBT community deprives those individuals their rights as provided in the Constitution, as well as races and other non-Christian religions (Violates both first and equal rights amendments.) 5. He has not provided his tax statements, a tradition carried by other presidents for many years. He has yet to relinquish control of this financial dealings, and continues to run them. (He has something to “hide.”) 6. He is not a "self-made" man, his wealth came from his father, with a record for poor business management. 7. He is a bully. His actions childish and reprehensible.
8. Mr. Trump is a traitor. He accepts dictators (Putin and Kim Jong) but not our intelligence agency's assessments. There is evidence showing he violates the emoluments clause in Russia. He commits perjury. His credibility is non-existent. His staff turns against him. He is a poor employer and employee both. He is employed by the citizens of the United States and fails miserably to govern this country. He attacks immigrants and pulled up the welcome mat that must make the Statue of Liberty weep. (Yet his family comes from immigrants.) He makes statements then denying he made them, even as televised sound bites show he is wrong. We cannot and must not continue to allow this traitor and criminal to continue to be president. He no longer is our president and must be "fired," impeached and removed from office.
Those supporting this president are at risk. Hands and heads are buried in the soils of dirt and sleaze; aggressively denying this is happening; emulating this person who cares so little for their own well being. Mother nature does not discriminate, so in the scope of natural forces, Mr. Trump is no better than the person less off than he. He allows big business to foul our air, water, and soils so we all suffer in sickness and cancer, including his own base.
Mr. Trump fulfills the criteria for impeachment. He is a present danger to our rights to our general welfare, safety, and defense. We must "drain the swamp" created by Trump and his cohorts. Congress must and is required to impeach this most dangerous threat to humankind and life on this planet, without hesitation.
Robert T. Joseph, Jr.
New Hampton
