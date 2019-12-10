To The Daily Sun,
There’s a consensus by America’s left that America is a racist and non-inclusive country. They make this claim at the expense of millions of American citizens who voted for Trump and are by no means racist.
However, there is a group of almost 8 million people across the pond who disagree. They have spent the past six months fighting a truly oppressive communist government with Trebuchets, bows and arrows, and any other makeshift weapons they can get their hands on, because the citizens don’t have access to firearms. Many of these protesters are of age with myself, and because of their intrusive government, they are forced to revolt.
I am talking, of course, of the Hong Kong protesters. It’s no surprise that the mascot for their protest is our president, Donald Trump. In a country where most of our youth identify as Marxists, it’s important to note that, in Marxist theory, socialism is the stage following capitalism in the transition to communism. This is alarming, as it fully debunks the idea that our current fixation on socialist reformation is safe, but Donald Trump has championed the notion that America will never fall to socialism, proving himself an ally of freedom. As such, the Hong Kong protesters have identified President Trump as the North Star for their rebellion. They sing the Star Spangled Banner in the streets, they fly the American flag, and play America the Beautiful from loudspeakers, all while showing their love for the man who pointedly put an end to the sale of rubber bullets to China by the United States.
As a young American, my heart aches for every life lost in the fight for freedom, yet also beats with pride that, in a world poisoned by communism and oppressive government, the United States of America remains a bastion for freedom for all the world to see. As an American who is guaranteed to live out his life in the country we are molding as we speak, I voice my hope that we will stop the foolishness of believing that the most free, diverse, and inclusive country in the world is somehow a beacon of hatred and bigotry. As a young American who may be doomed to grow up in a socialist country, I would remind the American people that, while we can vote our way into socialism, and ultimately communism, we can only shoot our way out.
Eli Larabee
Gilmanton Iron Works
