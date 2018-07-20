New Hampshire House Bill 1264 has precluded out-of-state college and university students from voting in local, state, and national elections because they are not permanent residents, even though they are inhabitants of the state for at least nine months of the year, and contribute to the financial well-being of the state's post-secondary institutions and businesses. Additionally posted military personnel and medical students-in-residency are apparently also denied in-state voting opportunities. We can only hope that there were no hidden agendas for this bill, but can surmise otherwise. Be that as it may!
Other states have enacted regulations to prevent hordes of aliens crossing state borders to maliciously affect voting results. One southern state even opted to end voter registration on Sundays to curtail expenses. Quite a noble gesture! By coincidence, African-American churches were providing Sunday bus transportation for their congregational members to ease the registration process. Now those members have to provide their own means of accessing the registration precincts. More difficult if one has two jobs or the boss refuses to allow time off. No hidden agenda here!
Another southern state requires three items of proof for residency. A certificate of residency, e.g. driver's license, to prove you are who you claim to be- a birth certificate not good enough. Secondly, an affidavit of home ownership or rent to prove you live where you live. And finally an utility billing or such to prove that your residence is inhabited. Just more steps up the staircase! If you are a city dweller and don't have a driver's license, and are crashing at a friend's residence, good luck!
Another southern city also closed down six registration and voting locations, ostensibly to save tax payers their hard earned income. Another stellar gesture! Paradoxically, these locations were in the African-American section of the city, and the residents were informed that they would have to avail themselves of their voting rights in the "whiter shade of pale" section of the city. In as much most city people utilize public transportation, there would have to be an African-American diaspora across the city which could/would attract the attention of....."some very fine people." Good luck again if one decides to shop in a StarBucks or visit the local public pool.
Perhaps election days should be paid holidays so as to give people ample opportunities to vote. Oh, the cost! Perhaps all voters should have to take the citizenship test that aspiring citizens(commonly known as immigrants) have to answer(there are 100 questions that have to be studied). Oh, the embarrassment!
Actually if the individual is afforded the opportunity to vote, the vote might be rendered useless due to "gerrymandering." In one state the electoral district was an I-85 corridor, and another district looked like "Goofy Kicking Donald Duck." In 2012 in a northern state, 51.4% of the voters voted Democrat, but 60% of the representatives were Republican. Sounds like an Electoral College result! Or as one southern state representative responsible for drawing the electoral maps stated "... electing Republicans is better than electing Democrats." Or another comment "...if you are going to vote Democrat, you should not vote at all." Democracy in action!
Sadly, voters should be facilitated to participate in the democratic process rather than be disqualified in a 300 meter hurdle race. Who knows, maybe there will be a "witch hunt" because Liechtenstein and Switzerland will be influencing the votes. Or more dangerously, the "Duchy of Grand Fenwick" and Dr. Kokintz's "Q-Bomb" could be blackmailing an elected official. Or maybe it really is collusion!
Or perhaps this article will be unpublished as the one prior submission since 27 November was deemed either too verbose, too incendiary, or too illiterate. Hopefully this "currant" submission will not be too "sorted." Who knows?
Frank Weeks, Gilmanton I.W.
