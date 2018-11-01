To The Daily Sun,
I am writing to endorse Steve Whalley for state representative serving Laconia and Belmont. I hope that you will give him your vote.
I am the owner of commercial and residential rental properties in Laconia and I am concerned that we be well represented in Concord. The citizens of this district should be represented by someone who is thoughtful, well informed, and has a track record of success. Steve Whalley is that man.
He has built and run a very successful business in Laconia and has the knowledge and experience that will translate into making the right decisions on critical votes that matter to all of us. He has the time and energy to do the research, show up for work, and cast the important votes that will help to determine our future.
We need a representative who will put the time into the job that will give us the representation that we should expect. Charlie St. Claire, the incumbent, has missed almost half of the votes during his two year term. That is unacceptable and we can, and should, do better.
Please go to the polls on November 6th and cast your vote for Steve Whalley. It really matters.
Denis Bourque
Gilford
