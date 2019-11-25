To The Daily Sun,
Thanksgiving is a special holiday for many people. In the challenges faced, this could be the time to consider the gifts this country provides. Hopefully we can put aside the differences among Americans to marvel the founding fathers’ hope for all of us. This holiday is a bond that allows us to pause, to reflect how fortunate many of us are.
Many countless thousands are not able to enjoy this feast, through no fault of their own. There are those human beings among us who are homeless, specifically those families who were cruelly separated at our southern border, who to this day are being held indefinitely, solely because they have sought asylum in this country. Asylum which would offer these human beings freedom from life-threatening situations such as abject poverty, violence, and death. Other homeless are those suffering substance misuse, alcohol misuse, other mental challenges as well.
It’s wonderful seeing communities reaching out to help these challenged individuals enjoy these moments, providing some relief in their lives. Sharing is unique among many Americans, a virtue that rewards both those who give and those who receive. It’s part of our history and national heritage. This day promotes optimism and hope, as well as strength within us. We are still a great country, that so many are still trying to come here to be a part of our history. We all benefit from diversity that defines our existence today.
Freedom is cherished and enshrined in our Declaration of Independence and our Constitution which houses the original 10 Amendments called the Bill of Rights. Even as we discuss the political events today, we can speak freely without repercussions from our government. Our economy, for what it’s worth, does help so many of us to participate in the feasts this day offers. Many are sheltered with warmth and hope, well-fed, and clothed.
The tangible gifts are many. Cars. Electronic devices. Medical care to help improve our quality of lives. This list is endless. Multiple religions celebrate this day, a tribute to the strength of the First Amendment. Those who do not accept religious thoughts can also give thanks for their own way life. We can all be in “that moment” when we accept each other for who we are.
The First Thanksgiving was a team effort. This special day should be the same for all Americans and our guests, including both legal and illegal immigrants. From the dinners served to the camaraderie we enjoy, the moment of all of us coming together to enjoying the special blessings we partake. Here is a special thanks and a Happy Thanksgiving to all.
In solidarity,
Bob Joseph Jr.
New Hampton
