My husband and I are still giving thanks for the amazing Thanksgiving we just had! We are both in our 80s, I am a cancer patient on hospice, and my husband has debilitating back pain problems. We tried to figure out how we could eat Thanksgiving dinner. We do have a daughter in the area, but she was sick at the time.
We looked in the area and found that at least one grocery store was taking orders for ready-to-eat Thanksgiving dinners. When I called to order two, the gentleman told me he was very sorry but they were not accepting any more orders for Thanksgiving. I asked him if he knew of any other local places that we might try. He asked me a few questions about why we needed them, and said he thought he could help us, and would call us back later that day. Well, he called later that evening and told me not to worry. He and a friend would be cooking our dinners and deliver them Wednesday or Thursday! We were stunned! He said he would call when they had the food ready to deliver.
Wednesday evening he called to remind us he was bringing Thanksgiving dinner on Thursday. Thursday morning he called and said the dinners were cooking, and he would call when he was ready to deliver them! Around noon, he called to tell us they were on the way! They arrived, and first brought a huge box into the house. Then he went back to the car and got a large roasting pan that contained a freshly roasted, brown, stuffed cooked turkey, which was NOT tiny.
He also told us that he and a friend were recovering addicts, and that he so enjoyed doing things for other people! The large box that he brought in first contained cooked mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce, veggies, and a pie. What a wonderful day!
There are still good, caring, loving people in this world, and we are still counting our blessings! I insisted on giving him some money, which he tried to refuse, but finally accepted!
Wanted to share this wonderful happening with others.
Jean Schmidt
Belmont
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.