To The Daily Sun,
Thank you for your articles informing us of the positive changes and also the challenges at Lakes Region General Hospital.
I just spent a week in LRGH, where I had surgery for a medical emergency.
I have had several surgeries in the past, in great hospitals in Boston and Palo Alto CA.
My treatment at LRGH was wonderful. Let me tell you about the staff that cared for me. They are a remarkable group of people, and their work ethic and culture are among the best I've seen.
I literally saw the hospital from top to bottom. I came in through the ER, and stayed on 4 North, with forays to imaging and surgery. In a week I met at least 40 people: doctors, nurses and aides, people who cleaned my room, who brought me food, who wielded large laundry carts, volunteers, spiritual and administrative advisors, and a few patients who would walk the halls as I did to aid recovery.
The LRGH team is very busy and sometimes stretched thin. They help each other out, and make sure that everyone is learning all the time. They take corrections constructively, and stay positive when we patients get feisty or grumpy with them. They stand up for each other and gently let patients know when they are out of line.
They seem to be always on their feet and many work long shifts. Yet they are not only doing a physical and technically complex job, but are getting to know us and our families, and unfailingly showing respect and encouragement. They spend more time and effort sharing patient information at shift changes than many other hospitals I've seen. They take care of us 24 hours a day. It is an unusual and challenging workplace.
LRGH's people work hard to make it a place of caring and community, above and beyond the call of duty. We are fortunate to have them on our side.
Denise & Andrew Isaac
Moultonborough
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.