To The Daily Sun,
This letter is to the employees of the Lakes Region General Hospital.
My sisters and I wanted to thank everyone who helped us with our mom whom passed away recently. Caring, professional and very helpful to her and our family. Thank you so much for everything.
The family of Maryann Fogden
Antrim
