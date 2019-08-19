To The Daily Sun,
Americans do seem to have a common bond in these challenging times. Regardless of political differences, so many people come together during moments of tragedy.
During the horrific shootings, a significant number of Americans came to the support of those so sadly affected. Wildfires brought out the best in us, as firefighters from all parts of the country as well as support of many, showed the immense strength of the communities, the nation, and beyond. In spite of the the tragedies, people working together demonstrates we are a nation strong.
Here in N.H., we see this everyday. Community old home days, fairs, local farming events, sharing our natural scenic wonders, history, and just good old home cooking reveal the talents each of us has. The ability to speak up, even in the face of opposite views, is something to be cherished too. A home burns down, the community rises. A massive flood, we all come together to make those afflicted whole again.
We saw this in 9/11. We saw it in the two world wars. We see it here at home.
I have seen many tragic auto accidents where bystanders are just as important part of the rescue operations as the rescue teams. Someone becomes ill, neighbors often help to reduce the severity of the moment, a start of the healing process, or support those who complete the life's circle.
Yes, I am a "cockeyed optimist" (from the movie, South Pacific), but we are a nation of diversity, strength and hope. Centuries ago, as the new land was settled, it was teamwork that made this country great. We flourished together, fought together, and provided for each other. This is what makes us strong as a country. It's our land, our hopes, our dream, our country, and our community. It's teamwork that helped us to be "Boston strong."
In times as these, we are all in this together, in this wonderful circle of life. This is one of the beautiful traits that define American people. This hope shines over all of us, from sea to shining sea.
Bob Joseph, Jr.
New Hampton
