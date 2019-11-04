To The Daily Sun,
In regards to Mr. Meade’s assertion that facts, or proof, of Trump’s violations were not detailed in a readers’ letter is typical of a Trump supporter; it’s safe to say that most writers don’t put them in because you really don’t want to read, hear, or see facts, just like those three monkeys we’re all familiar with. I’ll bet you thought I was talking about Trump, Pence, and Rudy. You’d be close. You just want to argue with people — the reality is no one actually wants to change a Trumpies’ mind because people already had pet rocks in the ’70s and we know what it’s like talking to them. The news and facts are out there every day concerning your object of admiration and his screw-ups. Are you suggesting everything is “fake news”? You choose to ignore it and that’s OK with you; you want to believe a TV celebrity who thinks he knows how to govern because he talks and tweets like the high school bully you either admired or were.
Trump is heading for impeachment, and it’s being done with the laws made for that purpose. Go ahead, research the Clinton, Nixon, and Jackson impeachments and report back to us the difference, will you? Of course, you won’t. If this was anyone else, you wouldn’t even care. Trump is going down, whether he’s convicted or not and you’re worried about someone saying, “I told you so, sucker” — and they will. Deal with it.
There’s enough of you out there with all your links, caps, TV remotes, and keyboards stuck on Fox News and InfoWars to keep yourselves coddled and self-medicated with Trump & Co’s BS. I hope you have some support group to get you through the United States becoming normal again when he’s gone. One of you must have a spare bunker to meet in and pretend it never happened.
Michael Sweet
Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.