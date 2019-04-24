To The Daily Sun,
While reading the fanatic ramblings of Mr. Murdough, I am embarrassed for him. He is irrational and not entirely with it. Does he not believe that slavery is what caused the Civil War too? Or maybe there was no such thing as the Civil War or the internment camps we put Japanese in during World War II?
We as a collective group of voters need to make sure this man never wins a spot in any civil servant position. We already have enough anti-semitic, racist, sexists in office. We do not need any more of these entitled men with their hateful rhetoric running around spewing hate and hiding behind “Freedom of Speech”. Their freedom is only that, if he isn’t infringing on other citizens’ rights, and it’s a fine line these days.
I don’t want to get into an argument with this guy and his groupies but my advice to all those who are so infuriated with him: One, you cannot have a rational conversation with an irrational person; they do not want to nor will they ever see the logic because that would invalidate their beliefs. Two, do not ever argue with idiots, they only drag you down to their level and beat you with their experience.
It is time to send a message to these guys that it is not okay to act like this and speak like this and we will no longer tolerate it!
Erica Hebert
Ashland
