To The Daily Sun,
The beginning of the end of the Electoral College (EC) began with The National Popular Vote Interstate Compact in 2006. "The National Popular Vote bill would guarantee the presidency to the candidate who receives the most popular votes in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. It has been enacted into law in 15 jurisdictions with 189 electoral votes. The bill will take effect when enacted by states with 81 more electoral votes. The bill has passed one House in eight additional states, with 72 electoral votes, including a 40–16 vote in the Republican-controlled Arizona House and a 28–18 in Republican-controlled Oklahoma Senate, and been approved unanimously by committee votes in two additional Republican-controlled states with 26 electoral votes." (NPV Website)
Before the 1820s, winner-take-all was not the norm and electors did not pledge their votes. Many want to save the EC by using a similar regime practiced by Nebraska and Maine, which splits their votes according to congressional districts. With gerrymandering being rampant, its a no-go.
Diluting fairness and one-person-one-vote, electors include two in each state, due to their U.S. Senators. This gives disproportionate power to low population states and weakens more densely populated states. California has one elector for every 720,000 people and Wyoming has one for every 159,000. If we were to start over, such an undemocratic plan would get laughed off the floor.
Let's say the states agreed to eliminate two electoral votes each to more democratically represent the population. Better, but gerrymandering remains. Whether gerrymandered districts exist or not, it remains possible for the winner of the popular vote to lose the election. That has to end and the Interstate Compact is an ingenious way of keeping the EC and making sure the winner isn't the candidate voters did not choose. When 270 is hit, all the states in the compact award their EC votes to the winner of the popular vote.
The present winner-take-all regime actually leaves the election of the president to a minority of states. But isn't that what EC supporters claim will happen if the EC is eliminated? There are claims that eliminating the EC would make candidates skip rural areas and only go to urban areas. That is what the EC actually does, if one pays attention. "Data from the 2016 campaign indicate that 57 percent of general election campaign events for Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton, Mike Pence and Tim Kaine were in only four states: Florida, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Ohio. During the general election campaign, 94 percent of campaign visits by the four candidates were in 12 battleground states. And within these battleground states the candidates focused on campaigning in regions where most voters lived. In Pennsylvania, for example, 59 percent of Pennsylvania campaign visits by Clinton and Trump in the final two months of their campaigns were to the Philadelphia and Pittsburgh areas, with all other campaign visits going to other major cities and their suburbs in the state. Meanwhile, during the entire period after the 2016 national conventions, the four candidates never campaigned at all in 24 states, including rural states like South Dakota, Kansas and Wyoming." (from The Conversation) And "Two-thirds (273 of 399) of the general-election campaign events in the 2016 presidential race were in just six states." As Scott Walker of Wisconsin said, “The nation as a whole is not going to elect the next president. Twelve states are.”
This kind of elitist undemocratic nonsense isn't new. Because of slaves being counted, some states with a lot of slaves who could not vote could have more electors than states with more voters. As TIME noted, "After the 1800 census, Wilson’s free state of Pennsylvania had 10 percent more free persons than Virginia, but got 20 percent fewer electoral votes. Perversely, the more slaves Virginia (or any other slave state) bought or bred, the more electoral votes it would receive. Were a slave state to free any blacks who then moved North, the state could actually lose electoral votes." Rotten to the core from the start. Like for-profit prisons.
James Veverka
Tilton
