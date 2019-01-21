To The Daily Sun,
I work in the human services field here in Laconia. I am frustrated with the lack of emergency housing/shelters available in our state, but even more frustrated with the lack of them in our area! Sadly, countless amounts of folks experience homelessness in our county without any notice and at the worst of times!
This past Friday, in lieu of the pending Nor’easter that was claiming to drop a substantial amount of snow and dip into the negative temperatures, there were absolutely no beds available at the one homeless shelter we have in Laconia and zero resources elsewhere in our community. If you are a single person experiencing homelessness, your options are extremely limited due to only one shelter in the city and leaving no other options. The homeless shelter that we do have in Laconia holds the right to deny a person with rules that are not well stated.
We do not have resources or access to warming stations or emergency cold shelters here in Laconia, and that is the reason why I am writing to you today. Warming shelters in other counties only allow their city’s residents in, leaving once again no resources for the person experiencing homelessness in Belknap County. We need to come together as a county and pitch in and figure out how to best support our neighbors who are experiencing a really sad time and offer a solution. Creating emergency weather beds or a warming shelter would drastically increase the quality of life of those who may have no other options, especially facing a storm that is threatening to drop two feet of snow on us!
I am hopeful this will start a conversation among community members who have the ability to make a difference in people’s lives. Belknap County holds 11 towns with an estimated population of 60,000 people. Homelessness can strike any person, at any time, which therefore we should have more resources to support those going through such a tough time, especially in the winter!
Celyne Godbout
Tilton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.