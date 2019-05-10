To The Daily Sun,
Recently there was a presentation sponsored and hosted by the Laconia library titled “Ask A Muslim Anything”. The presentation was done by Robert Azzi, a Lebanese-American now living in New Hampshire. Mr. Azzi is a self-professed Muslim. My description of how he represented himself is as a sort of missionary for Islam; an emissary from Islam to those who do not currently submit to Allah.
The Laconia presentation was largely political. About the first one-third of the presentation was spent listening to a monologue by Mr. Azzi bashing the GOP, the president and America. After that monologue the floor was opened to questions from attendees. Some were members of the public; some were clearly supporters tossing the speaker softballs. It soon became obvious the audience was made up of people with varying degrees of subject matter knowledge.
Two of the people in the audience clearly took exception to a representation made by Mr. Azzi. They asserted he was not factually accurate and they tried to pin the presenter down as to what exactly he was saying. At that point the director of the library inserted himself into the discussion. He asserted that the presentation was not a debate and demanded the exchange end.
Decorum was not lost; but still no answer to the point of contention was arrived at. My impression was the free speech exercise to which we were invited was quite clearly suppressed. It seemed a sub-optimal way to create understanding. Resolution of differences in understanding does not happen unless and until there is a definition of terms and clarity of positions established. Maybe this was simply an example of a messy human interaction.
The entire meeting lasted a little over an hour. Little was learned by anyone at the meeting. The only things clearly established were that the presenter was making representations not everyone accepted as accurate. The Laconia library supports the missionary work of Islam with its time, money and facility use. The library suppressed the expression of objections to lack of factually accurate content. The library had no one available with a firm understanding of the subject matter. It was not possible to know whether the disputed assertion of the presenter was correct. It was not possible to know whether the objections of the dissenters were correct.
It was not clear that asking this Muslim anything got a factually correct response. This specific Muslim claimed no theological authority within the Islamic religious hierarchy (Mahdi, Caliph, Ulema, Sheikh, Mullah, Mufti, Imam, Ayatollah, or Allamah). There are relatively few Muslims in the area so, while it was an opportunity to hear from a participant in this world view, clearly, those present heard a politically biased presentation. Those who came looking for discussion got more of a lecture than a question-and-answer session.
The questions this attendee was left with are: Did this presentation have more value than a session of ask a lay Catholic, Baptist, Hindu, or Buddhist anything? How does one know if what they are hearing comports with the dogma of the ideology, world view or religion? When will the Laconia library be offering equal time to the other religious organizations in the area? Is that part of the library’s mission?
Marc Abear
Meredith
